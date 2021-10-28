Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced that effective Wednesday, all hourly workers in Arkansas will be paid a minimum of $12/hour. This move will be on average a $1 per hour increase for all workers.
This move comes after the company announced aggressive plans for growth in 2022. These plans include opening 100 new Restaurants, in over ten New Markets, and five Flagship Restaurants. In preparation for that growth, Cane’s has set a goal of hiring 10,000 new workers over the next 50 days.
“Arkansans have made it very clear over the years that Cane’s is one of their favorite places to eat,” said Jason Galland, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants. “We are so grateful for all our hardworking Arkansas crew that have made our success possible.”
Background:
This increase in Arkansas wages will be nearly a $500,000 investment for the company.
Cane’s currently has eight restaurants across Arkansas.
Cane’s currently has 40,000 crewmembers systemwide. The goal of 10,000 new hires over 50 days has been dubbed “50 in 50” – getting the company to 50,000 crewmembers in 50 days.
