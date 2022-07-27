More than $105,000 was raised in front of a crowd of around 375 people at the eighth annual Renewal Ranch Rally for Recovery on July 16.
The funds raised will be used for general operations of Renewal Ranch.
Don Chandler, Central Baptist Church senior pastor, was the guest speaker. Pastor Chandler has been involved with the ministry since its inception in 2011. Other highlights included a “parade” of Renewal Ranch program graduates walking across the stage with their families, plus personal testimonies from brothers Sam and Justin Welborn, also graduates of Renewal Ranch.
Two other graduates, Justin Martin and Jon-Austen Linch, each received a $2,500 scholarship during the event from the Renewal Ranch Educational Endowment Fund. Martin and Linch are honor roll students at Central Baptist College, and are each seeking a degree in Psychology.
Executive Director James A. Loy announced a special “challenge match” for all donations up to $100,000, between now and Dec. 31. These gifts are designated for the new Phase 2 apartment building to be constructed later this year on the Renewal Ranch campus. Several generous donors have already made commitments totaling $28,250 toward the anonymous match.
Renewal Ranch is a faith-based residential addiction recovery program for men ages 21 and older, located on 116 acres near Conway. Founded on the belief that addiction is a spiritually rooted issue, Renewal Ranch is on the front line of the battle against the addiction crisis that is destroying our families, communities, and nation.
A major barrier for many men seeking treatment is the high cost of for-profit addiction facilities. At Renewal Ranch, a small intake fee of only $500 is requested for each new resident to cover the cost of a medical assessment, background check, classroom materials and drug testing. This fee can be waived based on the financial circumstances of the man and his family. No additional fees are required for the duration of our one-year program.
A remarkable number of men are rescued from the bonds of addiction while at Renewal Ranch. More than 60 percent of the men accepted into our program successfully graduate. Traditional secular addiction abuse and recovery programs have a comparatively small rate of rehabilitation.
“At Renewal Ranch, we believe the key to success is for each man to build a personal love relationship with Jesus Christ. We have seen proof that men who submit their lives to Christ are much more likely to succeed and become sober, productive citizens and family members,” Renewal Ranch officials said. “Therefore, our program is designed around the teachings and principles of the Bible. Our staff, instructors, mentors and volunteers are proven Christian leaders and citizens.
“Our program emphasizes the importance of discipline in a man’s daily spiritual walk, including prayer and time in God’s Word. We require each man to find and get involved in a local New Testament church during the second six months of our program and build fruitful relationships in that church. We emphasize the importance of serving others. We believe these reasons set Renewal Ranch apart and allow us to achieve a much higher rate of success than other drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.”
“Renewal Ranch program staff members have all personally suffered through addiction and are graduates of our program. This gives our staff a level of relatability and compassion for the residents,” Loy said.
Renewal Ranch Board of Directors Chairman, David House, said: “We are thankful to our community and the body of believers who continue to support Renewal Ranch in various ways. We believe their faithful support is making a visible difference in Conway and our surrounding community.”
Centennial Bank was the Presenting Sponsor of the event at the Restoration Center on the Renewal Ranch main campus located at 45 Lake Drive in Houston, Arkansas. Other major sponsors included Arrow Plumbing, Central Tube & Bar, Fence Brokers, Landers Auto Group and Sue Leavell Real Estate.
