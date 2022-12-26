Abby Ralston of Enola was recently inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club. Ralston had the Grand Champion Hereford Bull entry at the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show. Arkansas Farm Bureau Vice President Mike Freeze presented the award.
The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship honors at the Arkansas State Fair. It is sponsored by Arkansas Farm Bureau, a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of almost 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.
