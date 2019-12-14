12 Lacie Drive, Greenbrier
4,956 square feet of living space on two acres of land
4 bedrooms, 4 full baths
Sena Crafton, ERA Team Real Estate, 501-764-7262
The beautiful home on two acres has everything – space to entertain, areas designed for total relaxation, and custom design features that make living a breeze!
Offered for sale by Sena Crafton of ERA TEAM Real Estate, the home is at 12 Lacie Drive, just north of the heart of Greenbrier yet close enough for easy access to all the growing city has to offer. The home has a one-story, traditional ranch-style design with literally the perfect wrap-around front porch – complete with swings and stationary seating areas.
The 4,800 square feet of living space includes four bedrooms and four full baths, with extras such as two inside kitchens, fabulous built-ins in deep dark wood tones, and two fireplaces. Outside you’ll find some of the best home features around, such as an in-ground pool with a fantastic separate pool house and bath. This unique space has roll-up doors to let in the breeze, lovely plank flooring, cool custom lighting, and metal siding accents on the walls and ceilings. With dining and food preparation areas available, your family can take the extra space in the pool house and create a dream entertaining area!
Great care was taken in the design of this home to include top-of-the-line accents throughout, such as custom crown molding on the walls, windows and cased door openings; tray ceilings with extra molding; and french doors with glass and wood that contribute to the open feel of the space.
Looking at a few rooms in particular, we’ll start with the master suite. This exquisite space not only includes a jet tub and a walk-in glass shower, but there are separate vanities and a massive walk-in closet with built-in custom storage. The kitchen and dining areas are particularly nice. A more formal dining area at the front of the home has a classic feel, with custom lighting and plenty of space for a large dining table and other furniture you might need. The kitchen and breakfast area are at the heart of the home, with a huge breakfast bar/wrap-around counter, a center island, and custom wood cabinets. Some extras in this area include a built-in desk anda nice walk-in pantry.
Other features in this home include:
n Fourth bedroom access through the garage is not included in the square footage.
n Insulated doors and windows.
n Separate spacious laundry room.
n Two-car, side-entry garage.
n An additional 18 acres are available.
This home really does have everything you’ll ever need to live a life of luxury and comfort – the acreage and the amenities outside add the icing to the proverbial cake. The asking price for this fantastic property is $668,000. Please contact Sena Crafton of ERA TEAM Real Estate at 501-764-7262, for more information or a private viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.