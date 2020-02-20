A former University of Central Arkansas resident assistant is accused of raping another student in a dorm room.
Isaac Bauzi Tape, 21, is charged with one count of rape following an incident that reportedly occurred at the university in June 2019.
An 18-year-old student reported to UCA police on June 13, 2019, that Tape had raped her about two weeks prior, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against the Conway man on Jan. 24.
Before heading over to Tape’s dorm room on the night in question, the alleged victim “and several other co-workers” were watching movies together in the lobby of New Hall, the affidavit states.
The victim said the group was watching movies together on May 26, 2019, and that when the group decided to disband for the night, Tape told her others would soon reconvene “to play games” in his room. The 18-year-old said she decided to meet up with Tape and their friends in his room and that she went to Tape’s room on the fourth floor around midnight. However, when she arrived, “he was the only one there.”
At this point, the woman questioned where everyone else was and Tape assured her “there were others coming,” according to the woman’s statement.
While sitting with Tape in his room waiting on others to arrive, the woman said Tape offered her a glass of orange juice.
When talking to police about the incident, the woman recalled the orange juice tasting normal. Soon after she drank the juice, the woman said she began feeling weak.
“[The woman] told Officer [Phillip] Boyd that after she drank the orange juice, she remembers Mr. Tape trying to take her clothes off but that she did not have the strength to fight him off,” the affidavit reads in part.
The alleged victim told Tape “no” at least two times as he forced himself upon her, according to her statement. The woman also said she tried to get up “but she was unable to.”
According to the affidavit, the woman woke up around 5:30 a.m. on May 27, 2019, to find her clothes “were all over the floor,” meanwhile Tape “was sleeping and naked.”
In a follow-up interview, Tape claimed he and the alleged victim were drinking alcohol together in his room and that the two “had consensual sexual intercourse.”
Online records show that Tape was booked into the county jail Monday morning and that he posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Faulkner County Detention Center at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday.
UCA spokesman Amanda Hoelzeman confirmed on Wednesday that Tape is no longer a student at the university.
The 21-year-old rape suspect is scheduled to appear next March 16 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
