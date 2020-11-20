LITTLE ROCK — Republican Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway filed a bill on Wednesday to make abortion illegal in Arkansas except when the mother’s life is at stake.
If passed, the bill will generally prohibit abortion in Arkansas and give the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and other pro-abortion decisions, according to a report on KARK.com published Thursday.
Rep. Mary Bentley of Perryville, also a Republican, is co-sponsor of the legislation.
A conservative education and research organization, Family Council, showed support for the bill, posting a statement on the website, familycouncil.org on Wednesday.
“Many people have been saying for almost 50 years that abortion should be illegal. The time has come for us to make it so. S.B. 6 will give the U.S. Supreme Court the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade. Family Council fully supports the passage of this good law. This is an opportunity for Arkansas to be a real leader in the effort to end abortion in America,” Family Council President Jerry Cox stated.
In the statement, Cox pointed out that public opinion polling shows Arkansans oppose abortion and that the organization will work to mobilize Arkansans to support S.B. 6.
“When I first ran for public office in 2010, I pledged to the people of Arkansas that I would do everything within my power to stand up for the lives of unborn children and fight to end abortion,” Rapert posted on Facebook Wednesday. “I have voted for every single bill that has come before me to restrict or stop abortion, and I have also sponsored many ProLife bills myself.”
Rapert said the first and most fundamental civil right is the right to life.
“I look forward to working with my good friend Rep. Mary Bentley to pass a complete ban on abortion in our state in 2021. Over 60,000,000 babies have been aborted in our nation since 1973. It is time we abolish abortion in Arkansas and in our nation,” he said in the Facebook post.
Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director, released a statement Thursday in opposition to the legislation.
“Once again, legislation has been filed in Arkansas to interfere with people’s lives, intrude on their rights to make their own personal medical decisions, and try to block them from care. The bill in question, Senate Bill 6, is an outright abortion ban that is cruel and blatantly unconstitutional,” Dickson stated in a statement released to KARK.
“Let’s be clear: if passed, this brazenly unconstitutional abortion ban will be struck down in court, and legislators who passed it will have achieved nothing but having wasted taxpayer dollars on an unlawful measure and diverted scarce resources from the urgent needs our communities face in the midst of an ongoing and devastating pandemic,” Dickson stated.
In 2019, Rapert expressed his dismay with Judge Kristine Baker’s ruling to halt multiple abortion provisions from going into law on July 24. He referred to the decision as a “crime against humanity.”
