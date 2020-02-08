A tribute show to Ray Charles that debuted in 2014 and had several successful runs since will hit the stage at Reynolds Performance Hall on Feb. 28.
“Georgia on my Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles,” is part of the 20th season at Reynolds Performance Hall, located on the University of Central Arkansas campus.
The show will feature four artists performing the music of legendary Ray Charles: Emmy-award winner and Grammy nominee Clint Holmes, 10 time Grammy-award winner Take 6, six time Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon and Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist/songwriter Kirk Whalum.
“This dynamic ensemble will perform iconic tunes from the catalogue of the American treasure Ray Charles including ‘Hit the Road Jack,’ ‘What’d I Say,’ and of course, ‘Georgia on my Mind,’” Nicole Albert said in a news release.
The show is the only tribute approved by the Ray Charles estate. During his lifetime, Charles won every major award from the Georgia Hall of Fame to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, from the Kennedy Center Honors to a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame.
The Reynolds performance is part of the tribute show's tour of 26 cities across the U.S. in February and March.
Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2T1IOgR.
