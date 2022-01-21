Samuel Luyet, an eighth grader at St. Joseph Schools whose birthday is on Jan. 21, got a surprise birthday message Thursday morning from Arkansas Razorback linebacker Bumper Pool.
Pool, who is the nephew of St. Joseph baseball head coach Luke Davis, sent a video message to Samuel during the morning announcements the day before his 14th birthday to celebrate his big day.
“Hey Samuel, this is Bumper Pool,” Pool said in his birthday video to Samuel. “I just wanted to wish you a happy 14th birthday and go Hogs, buddy.”
Samuel’s uncle sent a text to Coach Davis one day arranging the whole surprise, having heard that the St. Joseph coach had some type of connection to the linebacker.
“Samuel’s a special kid,” Davis said. “He’s got a lot of heart and a lot of care. He’s been telling everybody that it’s his birthday this week. I told Bumper about that, and he was happy to help.”
Davis says that Samuel was beyond excited to get the surprise Thursday morning.
“He was showing everybody the video this morning,” he said. “Anybody that he could show, he showed the video to.”
Pool’s video message can be viewed at the end of Thursday’s morning announced on the “Bulldog Connect” YouTube channel, titled 1.20.
“I hope Samuel has a good happy birthday,” Coach Davis said.
