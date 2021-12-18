I think fried chicken runs in our blood. We enjoy its greasy taste. When the Casey family would get together on Sundays, Granddaddy would call it the “Gospel Chicken.”
The preacher and his large family were invited many times to our home for that special fried chicken. He also had a powerful appetite. Granddaddy would ask Grandma to kill two, sometimes even three, on that special Sunday.
Once the preacher came for the Gospel Chicken dinner and said he wanted to help that day. He went to draw water from the deep well and leaned over just too far. I think his protruding waistline was in the way. As he leaned, out popped his false teeth. Down into the water the teeth fell.
Grandma felt so sorry for the preacher. She found a long stretch of wire and lowered it into the water and retrieved the teeth.
But the chickens didn’t know it was Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.