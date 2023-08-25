All Faulkner County Schools are back in session. Conway Christian began classes the earliest among Faulkner County schools with a start date of Aug. 9. St. Joseph Schools started Aug. 14. Guy-Perkins and Mayflower students started back Aug. 15. Greenbrier, Mount Vernon-Enola and Quitman started Aug. 16 while Conway Public Schools and Vilonia School District each started back Monday. Residents throughout Faulkner County sent in their back-to-school pictures. For more, be sure to turn to A4!
