Arkansas PBS offers viewers more great music with a series of concert specials this December.
The music kicks off with “Willie Nelson: Live at Budokan” Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9:30 p.m. Filmed at Budokan, the famous martial arts hall, this 1984 Tokyo concert is one of Nelson’s live legendary performances featuring an amazing collection of his greatest hits.
Then at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, will be “Reba McEntire: My Chains Are Gone: Hymns and Gospel Favorites.” Two-time Grammy-winning country music superstar McEntire shines in concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, singing selections from her debut gospel album “My Chains Are Gone.” She lends her unmistakable voice to classic hymns and songs of hope and is joined on stage by the Issacs, Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson. Hosted by Bill Gaither.
Following Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9:30 p.m. “Mariah Carey – Live at the Tokyo Dome,” features the Songbird Supreme’s historic first show in Japan. Included are standout versions of her greatest hits, including “Emotions,” “Dreamlover” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Other music specials during the month include:
“Moments to Remember (My Music Presents)” Friday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m.
“Roy Orbison Forever” Friday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 p.m.
“The Who Hits 50! Live” Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 p.m.
“The Doobie Brothers With Michael McDonald: 50th Anniversary at Radio City Music Hall” Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 p.m.
“John Sebastian’s Folk Rewind (My Music Presents)” Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
“Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert Celebration: All in for The Gambler” Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m.
“Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, With Vanessa Williams” Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.
“Christmas at Blemont” Friday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m.
“O Holy Night: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir” Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
During the broadcast, viewers will learn how to gain access to additional music series through Arkansas PBS Passport. The best value in on-demand streaming, Arkansas PBS Passport is a member benefit for donations as little as $5 a month, or $60 annually.
