Grant recipients

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism presents $25,000 in grants for 10 historic properties and museums across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced $25,000 in grants for 10 historic properties and museums across the state. Funded by the 1/8th-cent conservation tax, the awards help small history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites, and military museums promote education, awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas history.

“Arkansas’s community-based museums are one of our state’s many treasures,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “These grants provide financial support for the business of day-to-day operations so that they can focus on telling the story of Arkansas.”

