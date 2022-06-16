The Conway Public Schools District (CPSD) Board of Education recognized a collection of current and former board members and the district’s Employees of the Year at Tuesday night’s June board meeting in the CPSD Administration Building.
Awarded plaques by Superintendent Jeff Collum, former board members Diane Robinson and Amy Ferdowsian were recognized for the years of service they provided as Zone 3 and Zone 1 board members, while current board member Trip Leach received a gavel in recognition of his tenure as school board President. Leach’s time as president included shepherding the board through the coronavirus pandemic and the hiring of Collum. Leach passed on the duties of the presidency to fellow board member Andre’ Acklin in May and returned to his regular Zone 4 position.
“[Leach] caught the two years of COVID-19 [and] hiring a new superintendent,” Collum said. “The office of board president certainly carries a lot of responsibility [and] on behalf of this school board, the district and myself, thank you for your service as board president, Mr. Leach.”
Three CPSD employees – Al Credit, Claudia Courtway and Martha Longing – were also recognized for winning the district’s Employees of the Year awards. Credit is a transportation employee who works in the bus shop and Conway Junior High School, while Courtway is a social worker at Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School. Longing, who recently retired after 39 years at CPSD, worked as the bookkeeper at the junior high school.
This was the first year in which CPSD has recognized general non-teaching staff employees with year-end awards, Collum said. An overall winner will be chosen later this summer and announced in August at CPSD’s annual convocation.
In addition to employees and board members, Collum recognized students from the district’s state championship-winning baseball and boy’s soccer teams on Tuesday.
In other business, Collum told board members the district’s financial report continues to look good as the fiscal year wraps up and the board heard a proposed policy update to clean up language in the district’s absentee policy to make clear students are excused from school for doctor appointments, a practice CPSD has followed, but didn’t have outlined in its policy book.
Board members are expected to vote on the policy revision at their next meeting on July 12.
