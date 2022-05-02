The folks at Red Barn Market plan to open their business this week.
Red Barn Market is being described as an “antique, vintage, vintage-like, artisan (handmade) and new merchandise market.” According to their Facebook page, the market will include items such as purses, candles, jewelry, decorator items, graphic tees, clothing items and custom kitchen items.
The market is located at 375 Highway 64, east of Conway near Lower Ridge/Rooster roads. It has taken about six months to renovate the two-story building, which now includes a variety of booths on both levels. The market was set to open at 10 a.m. Monday.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/redbarnmarket64.
Crumbl Cookies update
The folks at Crumbl Cookies aren’t too forthcoming with more information about anything concerning their newest location in Conway. My last inquiry got the following response in an email that was not signed: “I wanted to provide some insight here. We anticipate this store opening before the end of Q2.”
Back in November 2021, the corporate Facebook page said Conway and Little Rock will “be getting a Crumbl Cookies very soon, with estimated openings in February and March 2022, respectfully. No location info quite yet. This is in addition to the Benton location that should be open in January.” Also, pulseofconway.com reported a few months back that “the restaurant has a tentative opening date of March 19.”
Well, the Benton location is open, and February and March have flown by. A quick look at the Crumbl Cookies website shows that they are accepting applications for jobs at a Coway location. Hopefully Crumbl Cookies will open soon on Amity Road in the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center.
