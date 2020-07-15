As temperatures heat up, the American Red Cross reminds everyone of the steps they should take to stay safe when the temperatures rise.
“High temperatures, humidity and hot, indoor environments can quickly cause heat-related emergencies,” Lori Arnold, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas, said. “Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
The Red Cross has some simple steps to help beat the heat:
Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. The temperature inside can reach a dangerous level within a few minutes.
Slow down, take frequent breaks and drink more water than usual – even if you’re not thirsty.
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
If working outdoors, take frequent breaks and use the buddy system.
Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
If possible, bring animals inside. If not, frequently check to ensure they are comfortable and have water and a shady place to rest.
Visit redcross.org for more information.
