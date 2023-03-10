Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, so don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms.
“Home fire remain the nation’s most frequent disaster,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the Missouri Arkansas Region, said. “This weekend, take a moment to test your smoke alarms to help protect your family against home fires.”
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Below are steps to take when testing your alarms:
Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. That’s because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes – the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or a landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.
Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
