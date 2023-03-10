Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, so don’t forget to turn your clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms.

“Home fire remain the nation’s most frequent disaster,” Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer for the Missouri Arkansas Region, said. “This weekend, take a moment to test your smoke alarms to help protect your family against home fires.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.