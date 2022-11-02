Red Curtain

Red Curtain Theatre will present “A…My Name is Alice,” a musical revue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5,11 and 12 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13 at the Red Curtain building, 913 Oak St., across from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

“A…My Name is Alice” is a funny, witty and poignant series of scenes about the times and trials of women of all ages. From dreaming of living in a romance novel to teenage angst to dealing with old age, Alice will have audiences rolling with laughter one minute and pulling out a hankie the next.

