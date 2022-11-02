Red Curtain Theatre will present “A…My Name is Alice,” a musical revue at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5,11 and 12 and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13 at the Red Curtain building, 913 Oak St., across from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
“A…My Name is Alice” is a funny, witty and poignant series of scenes about the times and trials of women of all ages. From dreaming of living in a romance novel to teenage angst to dealing with old age, Alice will have audiences rolling with laughter one minute and pulling out a hankie the next.
The musical is directed by Liz Parker, seasoned director and local actress with stage management by Sarah Coker, and technical direction by Tom McLeod. Music and sound design is by Mark Wilson with choreography by Josie Dickerson.
The cast includes Emily Hurley-Baumann, Josie Dickerson, Alisa Kindsfater, Cindy Nations, Savannah Raup, Wendy Shirar, Amber Welch, Serena Wharton and Amy Wittenburg.
Tickets are $20 each and can be obtained on the Red Curtain Theatre website at Red CurtainTheatre.com. Due to some adult content, the play is suggested for ages 16 and older.
“A…My Name is Alice” is sponsored by Velda Lueders, Realtor and is part of Red Curtain Theatre’s 2022 season sponsored by Haynes Ace Hardware.
