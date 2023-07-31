Red Curtain Theatre will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” Aug. 4-6 and 11-13 at Staples Auditorium on the campus of Hendrix College in Conway.
With book, music and lyrics by Willson and based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey, “The Music Man” takes place in 1912 and is the story of Harold Hill, a salesman turned con-artist, who gets off the train in River City, Iowa, and begins his fleecing of the townspeople, misleading them into buying band instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he has no intention of ever forming.
During his stop-over he meets the town’s librarian and piano teacher, Marian, who discovers his hoax, but by then is truly smitten with Hill.
“The Music Man” was originally produced on Broadway in 1957, winning five Tony Awards including Best Musical. The cast album won the first ever Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. The popular 1962 film adaptation featured Robert Preston as Harold Hill, reprising his role from the original Broadway production, and Shirley Jones as Marian, with Buddy Hackett, Hermione Gingold and Ron Howard as Winthrop.
The Red Curtain cast includes Johnny Passmore as Harold; Kennedy Reynolds as Marian; Cindy Nations as Mrs. Paroo; J.D. Cariker as Mayor Shinn; Sarah Coker as Mrs. Shinn; and Henry Gowin as Winthrop. Other cast members are Kurt Baumann, Bill Holt, Dana Kordsmeier, Julian Lilley, Reagan Madsen, Sydney Madsen, Dave Madsen, George Mayo, Connor Moyer, Mary Spears Polk, Scot Polk, Ansley Sherman, Chris Turner, Serena Wharton, Amy Wittenburg, Tyler Alexander, Daniel Cathers, Keith Coker, Johanna Epps, Sebastien Farbos, Leah Fimple, Sarah Guinee, Sarah Habura, Erin Henderson, Brooke Jones, Karlee Lipton, Will Polk, Avery Shellito, Caleb Varner, Isaac Abel, Naomi Brooks, Briar Eberhard, Ainsley Epps, Maxell Epps, Anna Felio, Sarah Brooke Felio, Mae Gowin, Eli Halter, Laney Henderson, Kiah Joiner, Allie Jones, Ayden Ferguson, MacKenzie Martin, Weston Newman, Emma Poyner, Evelyn Seme, Farrah Sherman, Kaia Stewart, Mattie Watson and Landon Wharton.
The musical comedy is under the direction of Liz Parker, with musical direction by Kent Britton and choreography by Christina Munoz-Madsen. Stage managers are Emma Cariker and Penny Derden.”The Music Man” is part of Red Curtain’s 2023 season and is presented in part by Haynes Ace Hardware and Johnny Passmore, Realtor, and the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The Music Man” is also produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Tickets are now available and reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets may be purchased online at RedCurtainTheatre.com.
