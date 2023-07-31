Red Curtain Theatre will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” Aug. 4-6 and 11-13 at Staples Auditorium on the campus of Hendrix College in Conway.

With book, music and lyrics by Willson and based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey, “The Music Man” takes place in 1912 and is the story of Harold Hill, a salesman turned con-artist, who gets off the train in River City, Iowa, and begins his fleecing of the townspeople, misleading them into buying band instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band he has no intention of ever forming.

