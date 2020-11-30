The Conway Police Department is gearing up for its fourth annual Cops and Coats program.
The program, spearheaded by CPD’s LaTresha Woodruff, uses funds obtained through grants and donations to purchase coats for children ages 1-18 in the community.
She said the program is instrumental in building relationships between the police officers and the community they serve.
“The Cops and Coats program not only allow us to provide a warm coat for children in our community, it also gives officers an opportunity to meet them and develop relationships,” she said. “Officers personally deliver coats to the children.”
In 2019, the department provided coats to more than 120 children in the community.
See the department’s Facebook page for a link to register for your child to receive a coat. The deadline to register is Friday.
“If your child needs a winter coat, please fill out the form in it’s entirety, be specific on size. Fill out a separate form for each child,” CPD said on its Facebook page. “The forms will be evaluated and the need assessed. If you are chosen as a recipient, you will be notified.”
The coats will be delivered later this month.
The department will also be distributing backpacks stuffed “with goodies” to give to children in need. University of Central Arkansas students partnered with Children’s Advocacy Alliance to purchase backpacks and stuff them with goodies for the kids as part of the group’s service learning project.
On Friday, the group delivered the stuffed backpacks to the police department.
“We are certainly grateful to them for using their project to reach out to the community,” CPD officials said.
