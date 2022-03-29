Registration is now open for the 2022 Arkansas Rural Development Summit, the state’s annual event for anyone interested in improving the quality of life in Arkansas’ rural communities. This year’s summit will be held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
The Rural Development Summit is a partnership between the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services and the Arkansas Rural Development Commission. Each year, the event draws hundreds of attendees including mayors, county judges, legislators, state and federal officials, and community leaders who wish to interact and learn about best practices for the state’s smallest communities.
“We are excited to host the Rural Development Summit this year,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “This annual event is a great way for community leaders and other interested citizens to come together to learn, network, and share best practices so that we can strengthen our communities, improve quality of life, and increase economic opportunities throughout the state.”
During the summit, participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the programs and services available through AEDC that assist rural communities and their leaders with development, planning, and revitalization efforts. Events will include two breakout sessions, a hosted legislative committee meeting, and the annual Governor’s Award Luncheon where grants will be awarded to communities throughout Arkansas. In addition, a joint reception will be held the evening before the summit at 5:30 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center. The reception will also include attendees from the state’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Matchmaking event, which will be May 11.
“Our rural communities are the backbone of Arkansas, providing the economic engine that keeps the state running and creating a quality of life that makes each area unique,” said Rebecca Caldwell, director of AEDC’s Rural Services Division. “I encourage our state’s local leaders, as well as interested citizens, to attend this year’s event. It is a great way to network and learn how you can do your part to make your community the best it can be.”
Attendees who register before April 28th can take advantage of the early-bird rate of $75 per attendee. For those who register after April 28th, summit fees are $100 per attendee. Exhibit space is $200 and provides two complimentary registrations (any additional person pays regular registration). Registration fees cover all summit materials as well as entertainment activities and lunch. Cancellations will be subject to a 50 percent charge.
For more information and to register online, visit https://info.arkansasedc.com/2022ARDSummit.
