Registration is open for the inaugural Celebrate the Blue 5K in Conway.
Early registration through Nov. 10 is $35 and can be done at www.celebratetheblue.com. Participants can register for $50 after that, including the day of the event, Nov. 20.
All proceeds will go toward training for de-escalating in crisis events for all police departments in Faulkner County, including the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, Conway Police Department, University of Central Arkansas Police Department, Greenbrier Police Department, Vilonia Police Department, Guy Police Department, Damascus Police Department and Quitman Police Police Department.
Sara Gates, who created the event, said she wanted to raise funds for police but also wanted to give the community an opportunity to show their support of officers.
“I always wanted to create a 5K in my hometown of Conway,” Gates said. “The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to show police that they are appreciated and supported.”
The event will start at Stone Dam Creek Trail at UCA on Nov. 20. At 7 a.m., there will be a memorial ceremony with a representative from each department reading the names of all the fallen officers from that department.
The Arkansas State Police helicopter will be on hand for kids to see. There will be a “best dressed junior officer” for kids up to 12 years old. There will be a male and female winner who will each receive a trophy.
In addition to the 5K, there will be a 1-mile walk/run for all ages that will be called “A Mile in my Shoes.”
Check in for the races will begin at 7:45 a.m.
After the race, there will be an awards ceremony where racers will get their medals. The event will also include door prizes – some for community members and some specifically for officers who attend.
“Police make a true difference in our community and I wanted the officers to know they are so appreciated,” Gates said.
