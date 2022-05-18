The Children’s Advocacy Alliance will host its second annual Cody Sublett Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday at the Centennial Valley Country Club.
To register, visit https://hope andjustice.networkforgood .com/events/39436-cody -sublett-memorial-golf -tournament-2022.
Registration includes a goody bag, round of golf and lunch at the club. There will also be a beverage and snack cart that visits players on the course.
“You’ll have the opportunity to purchase additional options like a mulligan,” event organizer Vicki Crockett said.
There will also be a Hole-in-One prize of $10,000, sponsored by Wayfinder Insurance.
“We’ll be giving a prize for the craziest dressed team, so show up looking your best,” Crockett said. “Cody wasn’t afraid to dress loud, so break out those Hawaiian shirts and brightly-colored outfits.”
All proceeds will go to serve the children in need that CAA helps.
For more information, contact Vicki Crockett at 501-313-1715 or vcrockett@hopeandjustice.org.
