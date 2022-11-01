Applications are now open for Life Launch at Hendrix, a weeklong residential summer program for rising high school juniors and seniors, Hendrix College announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. This summer’s session is set for June 11-16, 2023.
“Life Launch is designed for students who are interested in exploring college life and career pathways, to grow together with a community of peers, and have some fun along the way,” Hendrix Career Services Director and Life Launch Co-director Leigh Lassiter-Counts said, per the news release.
Summer 2023 will be the second offering of Life Launch, which began last year with a pilot group of 36 students from seven states and has plans to welcome a greater number of participants this summer. Life Launch 2023 will feature filmmaker and musician Justin Warren as the closing keynote speaker, and a number of leaders from the Summer 2022 session will return.
Participants have consistently offered praise for last summer’s experience, the news release read.
“Life Launch was an amazing week where I was able to learn more about the year ahead of me and relieve some of the stress and anxiety of applying to college,” Sarah Mulhearn, who is now a senior at nearby Conway High School, said. “It was a week that I would do over again if I could and will never forget the other campers and the staff that helped create the amazing environment.”
Lesli Barroso, a senior at Har-Ber High School in Springdale, called Life Launch “one of the best opportunities I could have had. I learned who I really am and met lots of people, including professors who were caring and really friendly.”
Admission to Life Launch is a competitive process, with decisions being made on a rolling basis between November 2022 and April 2023. Students who apply by Jan. 19, 2023, will be guaranteed a private room in one of Hendrix College’s most modern residence halls for their stay at Life Launch.
