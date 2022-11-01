Applications are now open for Life Launch at Hendrix, a weeklong residential summer program for rising high school juniors and seniors, Hendrix College announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. This summer’s session is set for June 11-16, 2023.

“Life Launch is designed for students who are interested in exploring college life and career pathways, to grow together with a community of peers, and have some fun along the way,” Hendrix Career Services Director and Life Launch Co-director Leigh Lassiter-Counts said, per the news release.

