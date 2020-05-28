The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas has improved its curbside pickup abilities by obtaining an outbuilding that serves as a registration station.
Grant funding allowed CAPCA officials to purchase the building from Grace Portable Buildings. The organization purchased the building on May 14 and completed renovations to the building that allows CAPCA staff to serve Faulkner County residents more efficiently.
Not only does the registration shelter help protect staff from the elements, but CAPCA Director of Community Programs Melissa Allen said it also keeps client information more secure.
CAPCA is a nonprofit organization that assists families battling food insecurity and other needs.
The organization typically opens its Student Market program during the summer months while children are out of school. However, when schools closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the student pantry opened up ahead of schedule.
CAPCA workers stationed a registration station for students outside so that they could apply for food assistance, but the system was not ideal.
“Since March 16, we have witnessed freezing temps, snow flurries, severe thunderstorms, buts, heat/humidity, and insane amounts of wind and wind gusts that have lifted our tent along with the [20-pound] weights holding them down,” the group posted to Facebook earlier this week as it announced the new registration was now up-and-running. “There were days we chased papers across the parking lot and our laptops flew across the table [because] the wind was so strong. This is a huge relief! While we have happily provided these services outside, we are even happier to share news of our new registration shelter.”
The shelter features two front windows where those needing assistance can walk up and fill out their registration information. Allen said the new system is more efficient, because it keeps people moving and the organization’s equipment is better protected.
Before the group obtained the building, CAPCA employees would have to begin setting up their outside station 30 minutes before residents started arriving.
“Now all we have to do is grab our laptops and get to work,” Allen said.
While workers are happy to serve residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis, Allen said the new building will allow them to help those in need more efficiently and quickly.
“We’re not complaining because we were out in the elements. But some days we were freezing and some days we were getting eaten up by bugs … it was uncomfortable,” Allen said. “This will be so much easier.”
As they worked outdoors, the group’s laptops would be coated in pollen by the end of the day.
Faulkner County students deserve having a more efficient system in place, the director of community programs said.
“Having this makes us look more professional because we’re not under a tent held down by rocks,” Allen said. “It looks cleaner and looks sharper. The clients deserve to come into a place that looks well kept and runs smoothly. It lets them know that we care.”
Between March 16 and May 22, the organization had provided 2,550 boxes to 1,238 students. This week, the group has added 30 students to its list and handed out 206 food boxes.
“The number of meals we’re handing out is insane,” Allen said.
CAPCA Student Market program, area children are allowed to stop by every two weeks to pick up 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks and five drinks. The options vary based on donations and what can be purchased by CAPCA at the Arkansas Food Bank.
Students are also given personal hygiene items and books through the program.
CAPCA workers continue to make adjustments to the way the program serves those in need to best meet the community’s needs. In purchasing the registration shelter, Allen said the program is able to better serve those during the coronavirus pandemic while also looking at the organization’s future needs.
CAPCA is located in Suite 118 at 707 Robins St. in Conway. The Student Market is set up in Suite 120. The Student Market is available to Faulkner County students from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
