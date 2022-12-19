A Christmas project taken on by St. Joseph High School students in their religion classes recently provided baby products for clients of Conway’s Life Choices Inc.
Along with pregnancy counseling and other services, Life Choices offers parenting education. Maternity and infant supplies are made available to parents taking that instruction.
