Renewal Ranch, a faith-based residential addiction recovery program for men ages 21 and up, announced it has been awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy from BancorpSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas).
Renewal Ranch said that the money will go toward building a $1.9 million residential facility for its campus located on 116 acres near Conway.
“This AHP funding will allow Renewal Ranch to expand its housing to provide supportive residential care to its program participants,” Greg Hettrick, the first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said. “We are proud to join BancorpSouth Bank on this endeavor.”
Currently, Renewal Ranch has had to rent out units at a Conway apartment complex to house their men who are in their second phase of recovery.
“Men in our second phase of recovery are transitioning back out into society and working jobs, but we don’t have enough housing for them on campus,” John Berry, the director of operations at Renewal Ranch, said. “AHP funding will allow us to build a residential facility that will have 42 bedrooms. It will enable us to house all the men in our programs on campus with supportive and caring staff onsite.”
Tammie Davis, the president of the Central Arkansas market for BancorpSouth, said that BancorpSouth has disbursed funds through the AHP for about three decades.
“We are honored to use the AHP funding to help Renewal Ranch expand its residential housing,” Davis said. “We strongly believe in this program and appreciate the opportunity to partner with FHLB Dallas to provide affordable housing in the many communities we serve.”
The funds from this program must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for a given area.
In 2021 alone, FHLB Dallas awarded over $18 million in subsidies to 26 affordable housing projects across the country, including $1.5 million in Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.