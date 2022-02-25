Renewal Ranch of Conway was awarded a $750,000 grant from BancorpSouth Bank on Tuesday to help fund the construction of a 42-unit residential facility for men recovering from drug addiction ages 21 and over.
Renewal Ranch is a faith-based residential addiction recovery program based in Conway and has been in operation for 11 years.
“Renewal Ranch residents participate in three distinct phases of the Renewal Ranch program,” James A. Loy, Renewal Ranch executive director, said. “The $750,000 grant awarded by BancorpSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas will provide funds to support our plans to build a new 42-unit residential facility for men in Phase 2 of our program.
“The 12-month program includes counseling, 600 hours of classroom instruction, Bible study, work opportunities and community service.”
More than 600 men have participated in the Renewal Ranch program over the past decade.
“We have seen countless lives changed through the Renewal Ranch ministry,” Loy said. “A remarkable number of men are rescued from the bonds of addiction while at Renewal Ranch. Over 60 percent of the men accepted into our 12-month program successfully graduate after approximately one year.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021.
“We truly appreciate the tremendous support from BancorpSouth Bank in Conway and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas,” David House, Renewal Ranch board chair, said. “All of the men in the new 42-unit residential facility will be working in jobs in the Conway area while participating in Phase 2 prior to graduation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.