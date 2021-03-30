The COVID-19 crisis put a halt to all of this local nonprofit’s event schedule, but Thursday night at Renewal Ranch in Houston, hundreds of people came to eat, worship and celebrate the ministry’s 10th Anniversary.
Renewal Ranch, started by an original group that included current Ranch Executive Director James Loy and his wife Laura, has graduated over 350 men from its programs in the last 10 years. James helped start Renewal Ranch after being freed from a long lasting addiction himself through John 3:16, a similar ministry in Charlotte.
Elected officials, public servants, community leaders, pastors from all over Arkansas, graduates and their families and current residents all came together under one roof to celebrate the Ranch and “praise God for using [the ranch] as a tool to free men from the grips of addiction,” per ranch spokesman Jon-Austen Linch.
Graduate Neil Gray and graduate Josh Kear of the Conway Police Department shared personal testimonies about how their lives were changed through Renewal Ranch, while Renewal Ranch Program Director Chase Moser spoke on the “ten Foundational truths that uphold Renewal Ranch’s ministry.”
Thursday night’s celebration ended with attendees singing “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone,” a song that, per Linch, “speaks volumes to the experience of a man who has suffered and been freed from an addiction.”
Thanks in part to a $25,000 matching donation challenge set by a ranch donor, community members donated almost $70,000 to the ranch’s ministry at Thursday’s celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.