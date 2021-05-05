Renewal Ranch Ministries, a faith-based program which assists men and their families who have struggled with addiction, homelessness and other difficulties, hosted its third annual Kyle Allison Golf Classic at the Centennial Valley Country Club on April 26, ranch spokesman Jon-Austen Linch reported to the Log Cabin Democrat.
The golf classic, which brought together players from Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, was the ranch’s largest classic ever put on, with 30 teams signed up to compete, Linch said.
The classic was renamed in Kyle Allison’s honor in 2019 after Allison’s death in July 2018. A life-long Conway resident and graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas, Allison’s favorite event the ranch put on every year was the golf classic, Linch said.
“Kyle was devoted to the staff and men at [Renewal] Ranch,” Linch said. “His greatest love was for his lord and savior, which he was quick to share with others. Kyle was easy to love and made a personal investment in many people.”
Sponsors of the 2021 Kyle Allison Golf Classic included First Security Bank, Centennial Bank, Bledsoe Chiropractic, the J. Hawks Charitable Foundation and Francis M. Fine Jewelry, Linch said.
