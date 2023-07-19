Residents, families and supporters of Renewal Ranch came together to celebrate the addiction recovery program’s ninth annual Rally for Recovery on July 13.
Guests ate dinner and heard speeches from radio personality Jay Runyon, Ranch Executive Director James Loy and program graduate and current Assistant Supervisor Alvin Linker.
“The importance of having our Rally for Recovery is for us to come together and take a stand against addiction because it is destroying the fabric of our communities and families,” Loy told rally attendees. “We have the privilege to share the answer and his name is Jesus.”
Linker spoke about his own experience and how Renewal Ranch helped him.
“I was in and out of my drug addiction for 40 years,” Linker said. “I lost everything I had. I didn’t know who to call. I was homeless, and at one point, was living on the side of a river bank fishing to eat for about six months. Finally, a friend of mine approached me and said he knew of a place called Renewal Ranch.”
Linker graduated from the ranch’s program in April and now serves as a staff member to help guide residents through the same program he completed.
“I’ve become a child of God. My kids and grandkids are back in my life again,” Linker said. “I never thought I’d be in ministry, but after 40 years of addiction, I am free only by God’s grace and God’s mercy.”
Renewal Ranch graduates and their families paraded across the rally stage to end the night’s festivities. Renewal Ranch Special Events and Annual Giving Coordinator Kelli Brawley said the parade and the reactions of the residents still working through the program is “the most memorable part of the evening.”
