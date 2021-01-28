Renewal Ranch Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday at its newly-constructed Restoration Center on Lake Drive in Houston, organization Executive Director James Loy said in an interview with the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
Renewal Ranch, a faith-based program which assists men and their families who have struggled with addiction, homelessness and other difficulties, has been open since 2011 at its property on 75 Lake Dr. in Houston, which was donated to them by Sen. Jason Rapert. The first class of graduates at the ranch totaled eight. Today, the ranch serves over 60 men and their families, Loy said.
Saturday’s event will start at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. Social distancing and face masks will be required for ceremony attendees, as well as temperature checks.
For more on Renewal Ranch Ministries and Saturday’s event, read next week’s Log Cabin.
