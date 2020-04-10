As struggles continue during the global COVID-19 pandemic, a local insurance agent donated funds to a recovery center in need.
Earlier this week, Larry Herndon, a State Farm agent, donated $3,000 to Renewal Ranch.
David Crow, chairman of the recovery center’s board, accepted the donation on the facility’s behalf.
Renewal Ranch staff and participants were thankful for the donation in a time where the facility has lost huge revenue streams, Marketing and Fundraising Director Bryce McGhee said.
“We are so grateful for all our supporters during this time,” he said Friday. “Because of faithful giving, the ministry is able to sustain.”
Herndon and his wife, Kay, have lived in Conway since 1976.
Though the couple does not typically announce its donations publicly, the Herndons said they wanted to remind residents that Renewal Ranch is still up and running during the coronavirus outbreak and that the facility continues helping men who are battling addiction.
“We’ve been in Conway for 44 years,” Kay told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We’ve seen this ministry bless many lives, including those that are very close to us.”
Renewal Ranch provides a critical service to men battling addiction, Larry said.
“It’s keeping them from destruction,” he said.
The couple said it’s clear to them that Renewal Ranch is making a difference in men’s lives.
“This ministry is very near and dear to our hearts,” Kay said. “We want to bring attention to Renewal Ranch, not to us.”
Renewal Ranch Programs Director Chase Moser told the Log Cabin Democrat last week that the recovery center has lost major funding streams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the recovery center would hold chapel services at its facility on Saturdays and also host various Sunday services across the state, collecting a love offering during each event, it cannot do this during the pandemic.
Going without these services for eight weeks would cost Renewal Ranch $50,000, McGhee said.
Moser said the program is seeking donations during this crisis so that it can continue serving men battling addiction.
"Even in the middle of this, addiction is still real and people still need help," he previously said. "There's still men's lives at stake here, and we need people's help to make this [program] possible."
It cost about $25,000 to keep the ranch up and running each week, Crow said, adding that the Herndon's donation would go "a long way."
"We're just incredibly grateful that Larry would choose to honor us with such a wonderful gift of money to contribute to hour program," he said Friday evening. "It was exciting he and Kay reached out to me. It will go a long way and help wonderful things happen."
To donate, visit www.therenewalranch.org. Donors can also call Moser at 501-513-7843 to provide food and cleaning supplies to the recovery center.
