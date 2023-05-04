Renewal Ranch was awarded grant funding by the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) to distribute Naloxone (NARCAN) kits across Faulkner and Perry counties.

Over the next year, Renewal Ranch will distribute more than 500 free kits of naloxone across Faulkner and Perry counties. It will provide kits to attendees of Renewal Ranch chapel services, schools, churches, civic organizations and nonprofit organizations. It will also provide Naloxone to families placed on Renewal Ranch’s waitlist and to those who have loved ones prematurely leaving the program. Each recipient will receive training on safe administration and tools to report Naloxone saves.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.