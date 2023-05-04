Renewal Ranch was awarded grant funding by the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP) to distribute Naloxone (NARCAN) kits across Faulkner and Perry counties.
Over the next year, Renewal Ranch will distribute more than 500 free kits of naloxone across Faulkner and Perry counties. It will provide kits to attendees of Renewal Ranch chapel services, schools, churches, civic organizations and nonprofit organizations. It will also provide Naloxone to families placed on Renewal Ranch’s waitlist and to those who have loved ones prematurely leaving the program. Each recipient will receive training on safe administration and tools to report Naloxone saves.
“With the introduction of fentanyl, the stakes are higher,” Bryce McGhee, development director of Renewal Ranch, said. “We continue to seek ways to help these men and others in our community. Renewal Ranch having direct access to Naloxone and being able to provide kits could save many lives. This partnership with the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership will positively impact our communities and our state.”
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reported that 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Individuals at risk of overdose and their family members, or any community members who want to carry Naloxone to save someone from an overdose, can receive free doses through this program.
“The opioid epidemic is destroying the fabric of our communities,” James Loy, executive director of Renewal Ranch, said. “The ARORP grant will help Renewal Ranch turn the tide against the devastating effects of opioid addiction. We will continue to educate communities and rehabilitate those struggling with opioid addiction.”
About NARCAN
Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name NARCAN, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids in just minutes when administered in time. An opioid overdose can occur from fentanyl, heroin, or prescription opioid medications. Naloxone is easy to use and convenient to carry.
About the ARORP
The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP), an initiative of the Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League represents a network of organizations committed to providing support for Arkansans in recovery, neighbors suffering from a substance misuse disorder, and families who have experienced loss due to the opioid epidemic. The partnership oversees the strategic disbursement of opioid settlement dollars at the city and county levels. Learn more at: www.arorp.org. To request NARCAN for yourself or your organization in Faulkner or Perry County, contact Chase Chism, Renewal Ranch program director at 501-428-2755.
