Faulkner County-based Renewal Ranch has received over $2 million in opioid settlement funds from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership (ARORP), the faith-based residential addiction recovery program announced in a news release on Monday.

The $2.1 million reward is the largest funding amount Renewal Ranch has ever received and will go towards the construction of a new building on the program’s 138-acre campus.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.