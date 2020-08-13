Renewal Ranch Ministry received a total of $550,000 recently, including $250,000 from the Federal Home Loan Bank for its Affordable Housing Program at the restoration center in Houston; $50,000 from the Bunny Adcock Family Foundation; $50,000 from First Security Bank; and $200,000 from the Sunderland Foundation.
First Security Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) recently awarded a $250,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to the Renewal Ranch Restoration Center in Houston, Arkansas, which houses and treats men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
The grant will significantly expand the residential area of the Christian facility and help Renewal Ranch meet the increasing demand for services to indigent men age 21 and over, many of whom are homeless.
“The goal of our 12-month program is to help men find freedom from the chains of addiction, forgiveness from their past and hope for their future,” said James A. Loy, executive director of Renewal Ranch. “We are humbled and grateful for this grant from First Security Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. It will help us add 22 beds to our center and will increase our capacity from 31 to 53.”
Loy said the increased capacity was critical for Renewal Ranch.
“We had over 300 written applications for our 31 beds in the first nine months of 2019,” he said. “These new beds will enable us to help more men and their families.”
Johnny Adams, market president and CEO for First Security Bank in Conway, Arkansas, said Renewal Ranch provides a critical service particularly at a time when addiction to drugs and alcohol is spiraling.
“They needed more space to have any hope of keeping pace with the demand for their services,” he said. “We were only too happy to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and help Renewal Ranch dramatically expand its capacity to offer life-saving treatment and counseling.”
The AHP assists FHLB Dallas member institutions like First Security Bank in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of homes, benefiting households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income. FHLB Dallas awards AHP grants annually, through member institutions, to support the creation or rehabilitation of affordable housing units, among other projects. In 2019, FHLB Dallas, in partnership with its member financial institutions, awarded $17 million in AHP grants to 35 projects that will result in 2,122 new or renovated housing units.“We are pleased to join First Security Bank to provide additional housing for those seeking the critical drug and alcohol addiction treatment and counseling that takes place at the Renewal Ranch Restoration Center,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “With this expansion, Renewal Ranch will be able to increase its housing capacity by more than 70 percent at a time when the demand for its services continues to grow.”
The Sunderland Foundation in Overland Park, Kansas, recently awarded at $200,000 capital grant to Renewal Ranch of Houston, Arkansas.
Grants from the Sunderland Foundation assist with building the places where families in distress find help and healing, where young minds grow and thrive, and where communities come together for celebration and inspiration.
Loy and David Crow, board president, said: “We concur that the Sunderland Foundation grant will make a huge difference in the Ranch’s ability to restore broken lives through Jesus Christ. It enables Renewal Ranch to satisfy a major requirement in its Master Plan and move forward in its 2020-21 Strategic Plan.”
Renewal Ranch requested the Sunderland Foundation support to add a 3,275-square-foot Counseling, Admissions and Administration wing to its Restoration Center. The wing will provide confidential space for client admission and counseling sessions. It will also provide on-campus office space for the Executive Director and his senior staff.
The wing will be constructed by NBMC, Inc., of Greenbrier. NBMC, led by owner Ray Nabholz, constructed the original Restoration Center facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.