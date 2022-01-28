Rep. French Hill visited the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia and the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce roundtable at Mojo’s Pizza on Wednesday.
Rep. Hill met with local community leaders and discussed education, the local workforce and how inflation is impacting local businesses. Attendees of the roundtable included First Service Bank; Dawne and Bryan Trent, owners of Mojos Hometown Pizza in Greenbrier and Trent Management in Conway; Chris Ward and Trey McClurkin with Elite Core/Herschel Hall; Colt Harmon owner Fatburger, Slim Chickens, and Colt’s Quick Draw; Terry Branscum with Hometown Roofing; Christie Hensley with Homeward Realty; Missy Tillman with Integrity Insurance; Monica Brannon with Hometown Pet Supplies; Meredith Post owner of Glow Aesthetics; Richard Weaver owner of Kona Ice; Ashton Pruitt Owner of Southern Savvy/Greenbrier Chamber president; and Greenbrier Pharmacy; as well as elected officials Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Jerry Boyer; and Arkansas State Rep. Stephen Meeks.
After the business roundtable meeting in Greenbrier, Rep. Hill visited the Museum of Veterans and Military History in Vilonia with Mayor Preston Scroggin on Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.