State Rep. Steve Magie announced his intention to seek re-election in House District 56.
“As state representative, I’ll continue to fight for what’s best for Conway,” Magie said. “I stand up for our local schools, work to support local businesses and their employees, and help maintain the quality of life that makes Conway one of the best places to live in Arkansas. I hope to continue this work for the people of Conway.”
“It is an honor to serve Conway as both a physician and as State Representative,” he said. “As one of only two medical doctors in the entire state legislature, I bring a unique perspective to the people’s house. I’m a tireless advocate for Conway, just like I am for my patients.”
Dr. Steve Magie has served as a physician in Conway for 38 years and is part-owner of Magie Smith Charton Eye Clinic. Dr. Magie was first elected in 2012 and in 2022 won the closest legislative race in Arkansas that year by 10 votes.
Steve, and his wife Becky, are the proud parents of four children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway.
House District 56 covers portions of Conway. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2024.
