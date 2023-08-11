State Rep. Steve Magie announced his intention to seek re-election in House District 56.

“As state representative, I’ll continue to fight for what’s best for Conway,” Magie said. “I stand up for our local schools, work to support local businesses and their employees, and help maintain the quality of life that makes Conway one of the best places to live in Arkansas. I hope to continue this work for the people of Conway.”

