A repeat and dangerous sex offender against children was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for attempted enticement of a minor. United States District Court Judge Jay Moody sentenced Joe Newman, 64, of Star City to more than 27 years in federal prison and, should he survive his prison sentence, supervised release for the rest of his life.
In early 2020, Star City Police Department began investigating Newman after the mother of a 10-year-old girl reported sexually explicit messages that were being sent to her daughter by Newman on Instagram. Law enforcement initiated a ruse using the child’s Instagram account and agreed to meet Newman. Newman then sent law enforcement a nude picture of himself, believing law enforcement was the child victim. Newman was traffic-stopped on his way to meet the victim, and his telephone was seized.
Investigation of Newman’s Instagram account revealed conversations between himself and numerous other minors, to whom he sent nude pictures of himself. In an interview with law enforcement, Newman admitted to messaging 20 to 30 underage girls in the Lincoln County, Arkansas, area. In addition, Newman admitted performing oral sex on and receiving oral sex from nine victims, ages 8 to 13.
Newman is a registered sex offender with several prior convictions for violent sex offenses against children under the age of 16. Newman was originally indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 1, 2020, and charged with four counts related to child pornography, as well as the attempted enticement charge. On Wednesday, Judge Moody sentenced Newman to 327 months’ imprisonment, plus lifetime supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The investigation was conducted by the Star City Police Department and the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.