A repeat and dangerous sex offender against children was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for attempted enticement of a minor. United States District Court Judge Jay Moody sentenced Joe Newman, 64, of Star City to more than 27 years in federal prison and, should he survive his prison sentence, supervised release for the rest of his life.

In early 2020, Star City Police Department began investigating Newman after the mother of a 10-year-old girl reported sexually explicit messages that were being sent to her daughter by Newman on Instagram. Law enforcement initiated a ruse using the child’s Instagram account and agreed to meet Newman. Newman then sent law enforcement a nude picture of himself, believing law enforcement was the child victim. Newman was traffic-stopped on his way to meet the victim, and his telephone was seized.

