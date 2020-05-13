A Conway man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and a local attorney was arrested last week on a felony terroristic threatening charge.
Online records show that Adam Matthew McKirch, 37, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment after sending his ex-wife and attorney Molly Lucas a flux of threatening messages on April 27.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against the 37-year-old Conway man, Lucas had filed a complainant against him about three weeks prior. However, on April 27, he sent several other emails, including one that said “yo[u] will die if you don’t respond someho[w].”
Lucas had represented McKirch’s ex-wife in a divorce/child custody case that began in 2017. According to the affidavit, McKirch and his ex-wife have been legally divorced since August 2019 and the court granted his wife full custody of their child. McKirch “was given no visitation with the child” and a restraining order was also issued against him.
Following the divorce, McKirch reportedly would send emails to the Lucas Law Firm until the attorney’s office told him it would seek harassment charges against him if he did not stop contacting the firm, his ex-wife and the former couple’s minor child. Though he send a few follow-up emails, Lucas said he stopped contacting the firm by the end of August 2019. However, the Conway man began sending over emails again in late-April.
According to Conway Police Department Detective Brittani Little’s investigative report, McKirch sent seven “unprovoked emails” to Lucas on April 27.
He also sent his ex-wife three threatening emails that day.
Emails to Lucas were sent by McKirch at 2:33 a.m., 5:48 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 2:57 p.m., 7:56 p.m., 7:57 p.m. and 8:01 p.m. The affidavit states messages were sent to McKirch’s ex-wife at 7:23 a.m., 8:24 a.m. and 9:09 p.m.
In the email that was sent to Lucas at 7:57 p.m. April 27, McKirch reportedly typed out several obscenities and called the attorney multiple derogatory terms before stating he was sexually attracted to her.
In the same email he said she would die if she didn’t respond, Little said McKirch told Lucas “that he sees her from court and she is a beautiful woman who mocks him. Later he tells Molly that she makes him horny and that she is really sexy. That email would be after [five] unanswered emails spanning around 18 hours on the same day.”
The 37-year-old Conway man reportedly wrote “YOU HAVE NO IDEAL HOW [expletive] FAST IBCAN SBAP ALL OF YOU [expletive] NECKS!!!” in one of the emails sent to his ex-wife that day.
In an email sent to his life later that evening, McKirch said he would kill everyone who took his daughter from him, according to the affidavit.
Given the nature of the threats, District Judge Chris R. Carnahan ordered on Friday that the Conway man be held behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Online records show that McKirch posted bond following the first appearance hearing before the district judge. As a condition of his release, Carnahan said McKirch must wear an ankle monitor.
The Conway man is scheduled to appear next on June 22 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
