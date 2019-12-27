The Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE) at the University of Central Arkansas released its second annual county web transparency report which indicates Faulkner County has improved its transparency.
While the county scored below 0.500 in 2018, it improved to 0.599 in 2019, making it the sixth most transparent county in the state.
Faulkner County was named one of the top 10 most-improved counties in the report – going from 0.365 in 2018 to 0.599 this year.
“Three counties – Sebastian, Saline, and Faulkner – that were in the top 10 in 2018 are among the top 10 most-improved counties in overall transparency, showing that even when counties have relatively high rankings, they can make important improvements,” the report states.
The ACRE calculated its transparency index by assessing the information the county government publishes on its website.
“We identify the counties that are best and worst in web transparency overall, and we also quantify their strengths in three overarching kinds of transparency: fiscal, administrative, and political,” the report states.
Faulkner County ranked seventh in fiscal transparency, 10th in administrative transparency and 12th in political transparency.
Washington County, for the second year in a row, took the top slot with a score of 0.952.
View the full report at uca.edu/acre/files/2019/12/Access-Arkansas-2019-Transparency-Index.pdf.
