Conway Fire Department (CFD) firefighters completed swift water rescue training at Cantrell Field on Tuesday. Arkansas National Guard and 77th Combat Aviation Brigade officials also attended the training. “[The CFD] are always working to better assist the community,” a social media post about the training by Cantrell Field officials read.
