Though the coronavirus outbreak forced organizers to cancel Toad Suck Daze for the first time in the program’s history, it did not quash the festival’s spirit.
On Thursday evening, the Lollie Bottoms Pilot Association teamed up with the Bulldog Flight Formation Group to put on the festival’s first ever “airplane parade” to kickoff what would have been the start of the annual festival.
Twenty-six planes took off at the Conway Municipal Airport at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, making a unique route that touched most of the city’s neighborhoods.
William “Skipper” Otto, a member of the Lollie Bottoms Pilot Association, said organizers would have liked to have toured the entire county, but a parade to that grade was not feasible. Instead, the team focused on Conway’s metropolitan area, he said. The route also extended toward Sunny Gap Road and neared the ridge by Friendship Road.
The socially-distance appropriate event allowed residents to watch from the comfort of their own homes. Many also watched from various parking lots across town and from the Beaverfork Lake Park area.
“I was amazed by the number of people who were out,” Otto said after the event. “I was shocked at how many people who were out in their yards. Cul-de-sacs were full; parking lots were full; and the Conway Country Club had a great turnout. It was much more than I anticipated.”
A few families watched the show from the First Presbyterian Church parking lot on Prince Street. Nine-year-old Melany Navarro and her family was among those watching Thursday evening from the church parking lot.
When the parade ended, the Little Rock girl smiled and said she most enjoyed when the formation group “grouped together” during the performance.
“It was really cool,” she said.
Pilots flew at 1,000 feet to give the show a personable feel from a safe distance, Otto said. The Bulldog Flight Formation crew flew at 2,000 feet.
The local pilot said he was thankful for everyone who made the event possible, adding that Centennial Bank grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for the pilots and their families before they took to the sky and Satterfield Oil supplied each pilot’s fuel.
“It was a very successful event because everyone helped out,” Otto said.
Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jamie Gates said the parade showcased what the annual Toad Suck Daze festival is all about.
“In short, it was pretty incredible – even better than we had hoped,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “It was a creative solution to what we were confronted with. But at the end of the day, it was sponsors, the community and people giving their time and money toward celebrating the community that made this work. There’s nothing more Toad Suck Daze than that. It perfectly aligned with the history and DNA of the festival.”
The airplane parade provided fun for all ages and allowed families to enjoy what would have been the first day of the annual festival from home.
The majority of the pilots flying in Thursday’s parade were from Faulkner County residents, though a few were from North Little Rock and Russellville.
“It was meaningful to me to know the majority of those pilots were local people who wanted to give back in some way,” Gates said.
While the idea is not set in stone, Toad Suck Daze organizers are considering making the parade a part of the annual festival.
Whether the parade becomes part of the program or a memory of how Toad Suck was handled during the pandemic, the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce executive vice president said the support shown Thursday night spoke volumes of what the annual event brings to the community.
“We want to let the people know that this is proof the festival is something more than the first weekend in May in downtown,” he said, adding that the fun doesn’t stop there. “We are going to deliver on that throughout the spring and summer. There’s going to be more cool stuff on that and more online content.”
On Friday, Gates met up with the Toad Master to host the first round of at-home, online toad racing.
Brian Ratliff has served as the Toad Master for 21 years. However, this is the first he’s doing it remotely.
The Toad Master said residents can send in their race videos to the Toad Suck Daze Facebook page. Racetracks must be 2-feet wide and 8-feet long.
“We want to see your videos,” he said Friday afternoon, reminding online users to include #ToadSuck with their social media posts.
Walker Gates set the “race standard” with his toad finishing the first recorded race in 6.65 seconds. Walker named his racer “Quaran-Toad.”
But, just as any toad race would begin, Ratliff yelled out: “No flippin,’ no floppin,’ let the toad do the hoppin.’
The CACC executive vice president said residents can use a stopwatch or their phones to time their child’s race from home.
More activities pertaining to the festival will be posted on the event’s Facebook page at a later time.
