Because the preferential primary election will be in March 2020, residents have around six weeks left to register to vote in time to vote in that election.
The Arkansas General Assembly in 2019 voted to move Arkansas primaries to March in presidential election years while keeping them in May other years in an effort to make the state more relevant in presidential races.
By having the preferential primary in March, only Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina will have primaries before Arkansas. However, 13 other states had the same idea and will also conduct their preferential primary elections on March 3, 2020.
In order to vote in the Arkansas preferential primary and the nonpartisan general election, which is also March 3, residents must register by Feb. 3.
“It is always 30 days prior to any election,” Election Coordinator Teresa Horton said, noting that transferring registration within the state from another county must be done four days prior to Election Day, which would be Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Faulkner County will have six vote centers open for early voting – the Faulkner County Courthouse, the Faulkner County Library, McGee Sports Center, Mayflower City Hall, Vilonia First Baptist Church and Greenbrier City Event Center.
Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays from Feb. 18 through Feb. 2;, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, march 2; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29.
Polls will open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day at 22 vote centers throughout the county including:
• Bethlehem Baptist Church.
• Don Owen Sports Complex.
• Cooperas Springs Baptist Church.
• Damascus City Hall.
• Enders Community Center.
• Friendship Baptist Church.
• Grace United Methodist Church.
• Greenbrier City Event Center.
• Holland City Hall.
• Mayflower City Hall.
• The University of Central Arkansas.
• McGee Sports Center.
• Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
• Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
• Naylor United Methodist Church.
• Peace Lutheran Church.
• Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
• Springhill Baptist Church.
• True Holiness Saints Center.
• Vilonia First Baptist Church.
• Wooster First Baptist Church.
• Hendrix College.
Any registered voter in the county can vote at any of the vote centers.
Residents can get a voter registration application at:
• The Faulkner County Clerk’s office in the courthouse.
• The Arkansas Secretary of State Elections Division at 1-800-482-1127.
• Local revenue office.
• Public library.
• Disability agency.
• Military recruitment office.
For more information, visit votefaulkner.com.
