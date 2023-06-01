The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, commonly known as “SpaceX,” an American spacecraft manufacturer, launcher and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk, confirmed Tuesday that the loud “boom” noise heard across the southeastern United States was made by a reentry into Earth’s atmosphere of one of the company’s private flights.
Many residents in Faulkner County from Conway, Greenbrier and more took to social media to report hearing a loud “boom” noise and a bright object falling from the sky with a trail of smoke close to 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
“I’m in Woodland Springs and I heard the loud boom,” one Facebook user shared in a comment on the “Ask Conway, Arkansas” Facebook group. “It shook my windows. I was sitting outside. I thought it was an explosion and it scared me so bad.”
While many users were concerned about the loud noise, others came up with their own original and fun theories about what it could’ve been including Transformer character Optimus Prime “finally coming to save the world” and advertising for the new Olive Garden being built in Conway.
The sound was reportedly heard across the southeastern United States, including Florida and Alabama.
The object in the sky was a return capsule from a recent SpaceX flight and the loud “boom” noise was the sound pressure sonic boom as the capsule reentered Earth’s atmosphere.
“It came right over my house in Conway,” one resident shared on Twitter. “It was pretty cool to see.”
The private SpaceX flight was carrying two Saudi astronauts and two other passengers after a 10-day trip to the International Space Station.
The four passengers aboard the flight parachuted safely into the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of the Florida panhandle, 12 hours after undocking from the orbiting lab, SpaceX’s website read.
The four passengers were Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi.
Whitson, a 63-year-old former NASA astronaut led the crew of four. The other three passengers were paying customers on the private private with Barnawi, a stem cell researcher from Saudi Arabia, becoming the first woman from her country to travel to space. Alqarni is a fighter pilot in the Royal Saudi Air Force and Shoffner is an American and founder of the hardware company Dura-Line Corp.
