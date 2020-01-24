A case of bad gas has resulted in frustration and hefty bills for a number of Arkansans in the Conway area.
The Exxon along Skyline Drive reportedly pumped out contaminated fuel at least up until Monday.
"It felt like four flat tires just sputtering and stuttering at me," said Jennifer McNew of Greenbrier.
It's the feeling of what happens after pumping contaminated gas into a vehicle. McNew quickly pulled over, called her husband who rang up the car dealership.
"He (Honda dealership representative) said I don't suppose you got that gas at the Exxon station at Skyline did you? And I said actually, yes I did," McNew said.
The Bullock family intended on enjoying the boat show in Little Rock but the mood was tarnished after they ran into the same situation as McNew -- gas contamination.
This was on Saturday morning when the Bullocks filled up at the Exxon. It didn't take long for the vehicle to give off the signs that something was wrong.
Their car dealership provided a fuel sample, which indicated the containment of more water than gas.
The Bullocks are faced with a nearly $2,000 bill for repairs. They say it's been a mess finding out who owns the gas station.
"There's no telling how many people this happened to," said Robyn Bullock.
U.S. Assets leases the building of the Exxon station along Skyline Drive while the owner is K-Fuel LLC.
KATV spoke with a representative with U.S. Assets over the phone about the situation, explaining that a fuel tanker truck left its cap open, resulting in rainwater to infiltrate the pump system.
U.S. Assets confirms the Exxon in question is now pumping out normal untainted gas.
"We still want to be able to file a claim against their insurance company because they negligently sold bad fuel and they knew about it and kept on selling it," said Patrick Bullock.
At this point, McNew is more upset about those cannot afford to repair their vehicles.
"I had a backup vehicle to go to work. What about someone else that couldn't have fixed their vehicle or doesn't have a backup vehicle and maybe lose their job?"
The Arkansas Bureau of Standards averages two to three complaints per week, ranging from contaminated gas to price advertising discrepancies.
Consumers are urged to report complaints as soon as possible on www.aad.gov by clicking on Plant Industries followed by Bureau of Standards.
They can also call 501-570-1159.
In 2019, 119 violation notices were issued with civil penalties for contaminated gasoline and diesel products.
There've been 75 violations issued in 2020.
