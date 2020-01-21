In an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics athletes, residents are encouraged to dive into the frigid waters of Lake Bennett during the 10th annual Greenbrier Polar Plunge event.
The Polar Plunge raises money so that athletes have the opportunity to participate in all events the Special Olympics of Arkansas (SOAR) has to offer, organizer Brenda Dowdy said.
The plunge works in connection with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Dowdy, who is a member of the Polar Plunge Board for Area 17, said. Area 17 covers Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pope and Van Buren counties.
As participants raise funds and plunge into the waters of Lake Bennett, they help relieve the financial burden – from purchasing uniforms, travel costs and other expenses – for SOAR athletes.
“Most of our athletes are on a strict budget. This event helps pay for motel rooms, equipment, T-shirts, uniforms, to go to national and world games,” Dowdy said, adding that the fundraising event helps boost the self esteem of area athletes.
It’s worth the freezing feeling of plunging into the icy waters to help athletes feel good about themselves, she said.
“If they can have a good time and they can feel good about themselves, it’s worth it,” she said. “Once you get involved with Special Olympics, you’re hooked.”
The 2020 Polar Plunge will be Feb. 22 at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier. Registration is at 11 a.m., followed by a dessert auction at noon.
The dessert auction features a variety of homemade and bakery-created goods. A participant parade will precede the 1 p.m. plunge.
Local law enforcement agencies including the Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are well-known among area athletes and often participate in the Polar Plunge.
With the event just around the corner, FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone and other deputies are preparing for the annual plunge.
“We are excited to be a part of this wonderful event. The sheriff’s office has always been involved in the Polar Bear Plunge as long as I can recall. It’s something we want to continue to be a part of,” Stone said. “It is a great cause and we get the chance to visit with and get involved.”
The 2019 Greenbrier Polar Plunge saw nearly 70 plungers, who ran into the 52-degree waters of Lake Bennett to raise funds for local Special Olympics athletes. The outside temperature was 36 degrees the day of the event.
The event brought in $10,000 for local athletes.
Awards are given to teams who raise the most money and also to the team or individual who shows up in the best-designed costume.
To take part in the plunge, participants must be at least 12 years old. Plungers are also asked to raise $50 per person. Plungers can dive as an individual team or as a group. For more information on the event and learn how to set up a fundraising account to participate, visit www.specialolympicsarkansas.org or call Dowdy at 501-450-0395.
Those who attend the event but do not want to jump into the freezing-cold water can purchase an “I-chickened-out” T-shirt, Dowdy said.
