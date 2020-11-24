Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be a little different in 2020. Earlier this year, big box retailers such as Walmart and Target announced they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their employees who have been on the front lines during this pandemic to spend the day with their families. Kroger will still open at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving but they will close at 4 p.m. Many retailers are focusing on online deals to discourage large crowds in stores when they open on Black Friday. Dollar General will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Because the Log Cabin Democrat switched to mail delivery, there will not be a paper on Thursday. Instead, our Thanksgiving edition – which will include all the features, including Black Friday circulars and deals – will be delivered to subscribers on Wednesday. It will be available at newsstands on Wednesday and Thursday as well. The Log Cabin Democrat offices – which are only open to the public by appointment at this time – will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Below is a list of store openings/closings from the retailers who responded:
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Barnes and Noble
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.
Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Belk
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Big Lots
Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
DICK’S Sporting Goods
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
Dollar General
Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday: Normal hours
Five Below
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GameStop
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Harbor Freight Tools
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Regular hours
Home Depot
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
HomeGoods
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
JCPenney
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
Kohl’s
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
Kroger
Thanksgiving: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Lowe’s
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Marshalls
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Mattress Firm
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Michaels
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Old Navy
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Petco
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Regular hours
Sam’s Club
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Regular hours
Shoe Carnival
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.
Staples
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 9 a.m.
Target
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.
Tractor Supply Company
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ULTA
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walgreens
Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours
Black Friday: Regular hours
Walmart
Thanksgiving Day: Closed
Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.
