Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be a little different in 2020. Earlier this year, big box retailers such as Walmart and Target announced they would be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow their employees who have been on the front lines during this pandemic to spend the day with their families. Kroger will still open at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving but they will close at 4 p.m. Many retailers are focusing on online deals to discourage large crowds in stores when they open on Black Friday. Dollar General will be open Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Because the Log Cabin Democrat switched to mail delivery, there will not be a paper on Thursday. Instead, our Thanksgiving edition – which will include all the features, including Black Friday circulars and deals – will be delivered to subscribers on Wednesday. It will be available at newsstands on Wednesday and Thursday as well. The Log Cabin Democrat offices – which are only open to the public by appointment at this time – will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Below is a list of store openings/closings from the retailers who responded:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Barnes and Noble

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Normal hours

Five Below

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Kroger

Thanksgiving: Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Mattress Firm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michaels

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Shoe Carnival

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 9 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply Company

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ULTA

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens

Thanksgiving Day: Regular hours

Black Friday: Regular hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net.

