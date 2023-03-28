The community had a tree-planting ceremony at the garden behind the Faulkner County Library on Sunday afternoon in honor of Tanvi Marupally’s 15th birthday. The teen has been missing since Jan. 17. March 24 was her birthday.

Dozens of Conway residents joined Tanvi’s parents, Pavan Roy Marupally and Sridevi Eadara, at the library Sunday afternoon. The standing-room only crowd started in a meeting room where advocate Jenny Wallace introduced the private investigator who is working on the case, Kandis Studdard.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.