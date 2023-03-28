The community had a tree-planting ceremony at the garden behind the Faulkner County Library on Sunday afternoon in honor of Tanvi Marupally’s 15th birthday. The teen has been missing since Jan. 17. March 24 was her birthday.
Dozens of Conway residents joined Tanvi’s parents, Pavan Roy Marupally and Sridevi Eadara, at the library Sunday afternoon. The standing-room only crowd started in a meeting room where advocate Jenny Wallace introduced the private investigator who is working on the case, Kandis Studdard.
Wallace also announced an increase in the reward – up to $25,000 – for the missing teen and handed out updated flyers. The updated flyers explained the terms of the reward: “A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and safe return of Tanvi Marupally. A separate reward of $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in Tanvi’s disappearance and/or physical harm to her.”
Wallace also played a video of a school speech given by Tanvi about herself. Tanvi gave the speech at school the day she went missing.
In it, she said: “I’m a person who strives for improvement and never gives up. I’m an observer, not a player. I don’t sympathize, I empathize. Hi, my name is Tanvi and I hope you learn more about me today. … I believe the falcon is my spirit animal because falcons are one of the strongest birds in the sky. They can fly swiftly and strongly and I believe this represents me the most because I always love to travel. Many times I wonder how much would I be able to see if I was from the sky?
“I love reading to the moon and back. Reading gives me knowledge, and knowledge is power. Reading gives me the ability to see places I haven’t before and allows me to understand the value of things around me. Nothing satisfies me more than finding an amazing book to read.
“Music is a huge part of my life. As a member of the Conway Junior High School, I am proud to say that I made all-region two years in a row. Music helps me center myself and it gives me peace on a tough day. I love nothing more than to go into orchestra and play a new piece.
“The outdoors is my second love, after my family. I love the thick woods that I hike in, the strong waters that I cross, the loud chirping of the crickets as I cuddle in my sleeping bag. Outdoors is the place you’ll find me on almost every weekend.
“The most important thing in my life is family. I love my family and my family has my dad, my mom and I. The three of us may have some fallouts but we are all willing to fix it, even it means pulling an all-nighter. I love my family more than anything in my life.
There are many things that represent me but without these, I wouldn’t be who I am today. They are a crucial part of me and, even though I might change, these things remain constant throughout my life. Today, just as I learned about you, I hope you will learn more about me.”
Because Tanvi loved the outdoors and reading, it was fitting to plant a tree in her name in the garden behind the library.
Her family said that Tanvi had often said she was going to have two milkshakes on her 15th birthday, so Purple Cow donated milkshakes to hand out to attendees to have in Tanvi’s honor. After her tree was planted, birthday balloons were tied to the plaque in front of it that reads: “Tanvi’s Tree, A.V. Rosa Plum.”
Tanvi Marupally has black hair and brown eyes, stands five feet, five inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen via security camera footage on Jan. 17 at CJHS headed toward the bus pickup area. She was wearing a purple jacket and a pink hoodie on underneath at the time.
Anyone with information regarding Tanvi’s whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 501-450-6120 or 501-450-6135 to leave a tip. If anyone sees Tanvi, they are asked to call 911 immediately.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
