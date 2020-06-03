After a robust 20th anniversary season, the University of Central Arkansas’s Reynolds Performance Hall announces a 2020-21 season filled with top artists, speakers and Broadway shows.
The season kicks off Sept. 29 with award-winning journalist and former National Public Radio host Michele Norris and continues with “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” crowd favorite “Home Free” and an adventurous trip overseas with Rick Steves’ “Europe: A Symphonic Journey with the Conway Symphony Orchestra,” to name a few.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 23 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out series; two Distinguished Speakers; one family show (which is a sensory-friendly event); six Main Stage EdUCAtion shows; and three public benefit performances for Main Stage.
“The season has a diverse array of incredible performing artists and speakers. We are offering high-caliber musicians such as multi-award-winning gospel musician Cece Winans and bluegrass artist extraordinaire Chris Thile,” Director of Reynolds Performance Hall Amanda Horton said. “The theatrical productions such as ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ ‘South Pacific,’ and ‘Lucy Loves Desi’ will fill our theatre with dramatics and humor. Your eyes will be in for a visual treat with captivating performances by ‘STOMP,’ ‘Ballet Folklórico de México,’ ‘Cirque Mechanics’ and ‘Postmodern Jukebox.’”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway Series
“An Officer and a Gentleman:” 7:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, sponsored by 501 Life Magazine.
“World of Musicals:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, sponsored by B98.5 and KOKY 102.1.
“South Pacific:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat.
“STOMP:” 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, presented by Conway Printing.
Night Out Series
Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory:” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, sponsored by the Log Cabin Democrat.
“Ballet Folklórico de México:” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, sponsored by the Log Cabin Democrat.
Rick Steves’ “Europe: A Symphonic Journey with Conway Symphony Orchestra:” 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, sponsored by the Arkansas Times.
“Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, B98.5 and 102.9 KARN News Radio.
Pops Series
“Home Free:” 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, presented by 501 Life Magazine.
“Christmas with CeCe Winans:” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, sponsored by Y107 My Country.
“Postmodern Jukebox Welcome to the Twenties:” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, sponsored by the Arkansas Times.
“An Evening with Chris Thile:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, sponsored by Y107 My Country.
Distinguished Speakers
Michele Norris “The Grace of Silence and the Power of Words:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, sponsored by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Minority Enterprise Development Awards, KOKY 102.1 and Power 92 Jams.
Akbar Gbaja-Biamila “Everyone Can be a Ninja: Find Your Inner Warrior & Achieve Your Dreams:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, sponsored by Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Minority Enterprise Development Awards and the Log Cabin Democrat.
Main Stage EdUCAtion
“Hocus Pocus: Reality and Illusion:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
“Doktor Kaboom! The Science of Santa:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
“Grace for President:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
“The Little Mermaid:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
Public show: 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
“Dog Man: The Musical:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 Public show: 6 p.m., sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
“Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure:” 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021.
Public show: 6 p.m., sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
Benefit for Main Stage EdUCAtion
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story:” 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
“Celtic Angels Ireland:” 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18, 2021.
“Popovich Comedy Pet Theater:” 4 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Family Event
“The Magic of Kevin Spencer:” 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This is a sensory-friendly, relaxed family performance sponsored by Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The Main Stage EdUCAtion series, aimed at Arkansas school districts, just completed its fifth season. This series introduces students to live, professional theatre and provides them with an educational and entertaining experience. Horton said the program has served schools all over the state from as far north as Lawrence County and as far south as Chicot County.
“We are excited to add a sensory-friendly production of ‘The Magic of Kevin Spencer,’” she said. “This show will offer a unique experience to the individuals in our state with special needs. We want all to feel welcome in our theatre and have the ability to enjoy the enchantment of live performing arts.”
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available. New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public July 1. Subscriber Courtesy Week – when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows before they open to the general public – will be July 27-July 31. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, Aug. 3.
To purchase a new subscription package beginning July 1, call (501) 450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individual tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/reynolds, or by calling (501) 450-3265 beginning Aug.3.
Individual series prices range from $90-$130; Performing Arts Package (all three series) range from $245-$380; individual tickets for all shows excluding Speakers, Main Stage public shows, the Family show, and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” are $30-$40; Speakers tickets are $15, Main Stage public shows are $10 for adults and $5 for students, the Kevin Spencer Family show tickets are $5, and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” tickets are $30-$50. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.
Reynolds Performance Hall continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and has plans and protocols in place to ensure the safety of its patrons. In the coming months, Reynolds will continue to follow all mandated regulations for large venues and institutions of higher education. Plans will be monitored and assessed on a show-by-show basis, depending on which phase we are in with the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.