After more than a year of limited shows, socially distanced seating and emptier seats, Reynolds Performance Hall will return to full capacity live performances for its 2021-22 season, the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) announced in a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday.
The upcoming season will have award-winning musicians, vibrant musicals and eclectic performances to entertain the UCA campus and the community throughout the year, the release read.
The season kicks off Sept. 30 with rock ‘n’ roll musical, “BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story,” and continues with “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Christmas with CeCe Winans, “Stomp,” and Yamato Drummers of Japan, along with many other events throughout the year.
Reynolds Performance Hall will feature 22 shows from the Broadway, Pops and Night Out Series; three from the Storytellers Series (formerly Speakers Series), three Main Stage EdUCAtion shows, an Add-On event and three benefit performances for the Main Stage program.
“After a complex and challenging year, we are thrilled to welcome back our audience to a season filled with entertaining opportunities for the whole family,” Reynolds Performance Hall Director Amanda Horton said. “We are also excited about our newest series, the Storytellers Series. This series explores historical events through music, dance and spoken word while sharing poignant stories from our past.”
The season includes the following series and performances:
Broadway Series
An Officer and a Gentleman – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, sponsored by 501 Life Magazine.
Summer, The Donna Summer Musical – 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, sponsored by Arkansas Times.
STOMP – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, sponsored by Conway Printing.
South Pacific – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat.
Night Out Series
• Cirque Mechanics BIRDHOUSE FACTORY – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat.
• Ballet Folklórico de México – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat.
• YAMATO The Drummers of Japan – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, sponsored by B98.5 and Alice 107.7.
• Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, sponsored by UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, B98.5 and 102.9 KARN News Radio.
Pops Series
• 38 Special – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, sponsored by 501 Life Magazine.
• Postmodern Jukebox The Grand Reopening Tour – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, sponsored by Arkansas Times.
• Christmas with CeCe Winans – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, sponsored by Y107 My Country.
• Chris Thile Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, sponsored by Y107 My Country.
Storytellers Series
• Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom – presentation followed by Q&A with Lynda Blackmon Lowery – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
• Warriors Don’t Cry – presentation followed by Q&A with Stacy James McAdoo and performance by The Writeous Poets of Little Rock Central High School – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, sponsored by Lob Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
• Pachuquísmo – presentation followed by Q&A with Catherine S. Ramirez – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
Main Stage EdUCAtion
• School House Rock LIVE! – 10 a.m. student show; 6 p.m. public show. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
• Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom – 10 a.m. student show. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
• Dog Man: The Musical – 10 a.m. student show; 6 p.m. public show. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
• Warriors Don’t Cry – 10 a.m. student show. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
• Paddington Gets in a Jam – 10 a.m. student show; 6 p.m. public show. Thursday, March 17, 2022, sponsored by 93.3 THE FISH.
• Pachuquísmo – 10 a.m. student show. Thursday, April 7, 2022, sponsored by Log Cabin Democrat and Fairfield by Marriott Conway.
Benefit for Main Stage EdUCAtion
• Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
• Celtic Angels Christmas – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
• Popovich Comedy Pet Theater – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022.
Add-On
• The World of Musicals – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, sponsored by B98.5 and KOKY 102.1.
The Main Stage EdUCAtion Series, aimed at Arkansas school districts, introduces students to live, professional theater.
“The program started in 2014 and has entertained and educated over 40,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade,” Horton said. “Forty different schools from at least nine different counties have come to one or more performances. For many students, this was their first experience with a live theater production.”
Subscription renewals for current season ticket holders are available now. New subscriptions will go on sale to the general public starting Aug. 2. Subscriber Courtesy Week – when those who bought season packages may purchase individual tickets to shows before they open to the general public – will be Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Sept. 7.
To purchase a new subscription package beginning Aug. 2 or individual tickets beginning Sept. 7, call 501-450-3265 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or go online at uca.edu/reynolds.
Individual series prices range from $90-$130; Performing Arts Package (all three series) range from $245-$380; individual tickets for all shows excluding Storytellers Series, Main Stage public shows, and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” are $30-$40; Storytellers are $15 for adults and $5 for children/students, Main Stage public shows are $10 for adults and $5 for children/students, and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” tickets are $30-$50. A “Pick Six,” build-your-own package, is available to donors of $100 or more.
For more information, contact Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. Details about all the upcoming performances as well as information about Reynolds Performance Hall may be found there.
